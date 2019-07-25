Photo of prayer at Madison Chick-fil-A lights up the web

A moment of grace at a Madison Chick-fil-A is touching hearts on the internet.

Photographer Brittany Calden of Huntsville was with her daughter at the restaurant on U.S. 72 on July 5 when she noticed Stephen Spray, also known as Mr. Steve, put his hand on a woman and pray with her.

The photographer, of course, had to capture it. (You can see more of her work here)

Calden said acts of kindness is nothing new for Spray. She said he always tries to make people’s days better.

Just like many others, he’s seen the picture, too.

"I briefly talked to him and told him how people were reacting to the image on my personal Facebook account,” Calden said. “He said that someone he knew mentioned seeing an image and he had no idea what image it was until I showed it to him.”

Calden said the reaction she’s gotten to the photo has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Everyone needs to have a Mr. Steve in their life,” she said.

“I’m hoping this story will make people think about being kinder and to take time out of their day to lift someone up.”