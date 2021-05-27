Photo of Florence Police officer comforting little girl after machete attack captures hearts

Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler took to the department’s Facebook page on Thursday to speak about the bravery and commitment of the men and women in his department.

With it, he included a photo of Officer Justin Whitten taken, the chief said, during Wednesday’s investigation into a machete attack that sent 3 children and 1 adult to the hospital. (You can read about that HERE)

“However, there are men and women in law enforcement, men like Officer Justin Whitten and others within the Florence Police Department, who out of concern for their village, would choose to go down into a pit on a snowy, winter day to do battle with a lion.,” Tyler wrote.

“Thankfully, this little girl’s injuries are not evident in this photo. With the help of others, Justin Whitten responded into the pit, provided treatment to her and her siblings, rushed all three back to his patrol car, and got them out of danger to an ambulance which had staged a mile or so away.”

Messages of caring, support, gratitude and thanks have flooded the post.

