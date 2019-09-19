Phone outage hits Limestone County sheriff, other offices; 911 still works

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has set up a temporary phone line to help residents get through during a telephone outage in the county.
Non-emergency calls to the sheriff’s office should be made to 256-321-2367.
For emergencies, 911 should be called.
The sheriff’s office reports a Windstream outage hit about 2:45 a.m. Thursday. The office said other county and city offices in Limestone also are impacted.
The sheriff’s office will continue to monitor all social media messages and e-mails.
A timeline for phone service restoration has not been announced.
