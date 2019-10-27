Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 dead after shooting involving police officer at Planet Fitness in Madison Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Philip Rivers arrives to Soldier Field in style

Former Athens football star wears Letterman jacket to NFL game.

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 8:56 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Los Angeles Charger and Athens High School alum Philip Rivers showed his love for his high school on Sunday. The Decatur native wore his Athens football Letterman jacket as he walked inside Soldier Field ahead of the Chargers game against the Chicago Bears. Check out the video!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events