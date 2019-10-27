Philip Rivers arrives to Soldier Field in style

Los Angeles Charger and Athens High School alum Philip Rivers showed his love for his high school on Sunday. The Decatur native wore his Athens football Letterman jacket as he walked inside Soldier Field ahead of the Chargers game against the Chicago Bears. Check out the video!
