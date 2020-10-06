Phil Campbell mayor says he tested positive for coronavirus

Phil Campbell Mayor Steve Bell posted on Facebook Tuesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus “and will be in quarantine until next week.”

As of Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reports 1,856 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Franklin County since data began being collected in March.

The department says 30 people in Franklin County have died of coronavirus, and 8,436 people have been tested.

This is not the first case of coronavirus in the Bell household.

Debra Bell, Steve Bell’s wife, posted on Facebook in March that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

It was one of the first cases of the virus reported in Franklin County.