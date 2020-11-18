Clear

Phil Campbell man killed in crash with tractor-trailer

The driver of the Freightliner was injured and transported to a hospital by helicopter.

Nov 18, 2020
Josh Rayburn

A Phil Campbell man was killed in an early Wednesday crash.

Jordan Chance Jones Pope, 22, died when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving hit a 2013 Freightliner tractor-trailer, according to Alabama State Troopers.

It took place about 2: 15 a.m. at the intersection of Alabama 17 and Lamar County Road 35, approximately one mile north of Sulligent.

Pope, who was not using his seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Senior Trooper Gregory Corble.

The driver of the Freightliner was injured and transported to a hospital by helicopter.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

