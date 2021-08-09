Pfizer vaccine could get full FDA approval soon; Many of North Alabama’s unvaccinated unmoved

The Pfizer vaccine, first authorized by the FDA for emergency use to combat the coronavirus, may get full approval from the FDA in the coming weeks.

Until then, the question remains, will more people be willing to get the vaccine once it's fully approved by the FDA?

I spoke to individuals off camera. Many of them said even with FDA approval, it won't change their minds about getting the vaccine.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Ali Hassoun is reassuring people the coronavirus vaccines are safe.

"The COVID vaccine is the most studied vaccine compared to any other vaccine," said Dr. Hassoun.

Many people I spoke to asked how can the vaccine be fully FDA approved when other vaccine trials have taken years to study?

Dr. Hassoun said the timeframe for COVID-19 vaccine trials was condensed because of the urgency. Regardless of the timeline, all vaccines are thoroughly studied in the same ways.

"In any study with medication or vaccination there are several phases of study," said Dr. Hassoun. "It's following all protocols and aspects of how to be done."

Even after explaining the timeframe and data needed for full FDA vaccine approval, Dr. Hassoun doesn't believe the approval will change anyone's opinions.

Dr. Hassoun said he expects that full FDA approval will change some order in society. Businesses, hospitals, and other large corporations may see full FDA approval as a green light.

"If there's an FDA approval, it will be easier to make mandates for vaccination," said Dr. Hassoun.

He's hoping once Pfizer gets full FDA approval, that will open the doors for other vaccine companies to follow, like modern and Johnson and Johnson.

Dr. Hassoun is concerned that delaying vaccinations will lead to more virus mutations.