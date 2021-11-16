Clear

Pfizer asks US officials to OK promising Covid-19 pill

Pfizer vaccine effective for kids 12 and older.

Several smaller drugmakers are also expected to seek authorization for their own antiviral pills in coming months.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer is seeking U.S. authorization of its experimental Covid-19 treatment pill.

The filing Tuesday sets the stage for a likely launch of a promising treatment that can be taken at home. Pfizer's pill has been shown to significantly cut the rate of hospitalizations and deaths among people with coronavirus infections.

The Food and Drug Administration will scrutinize company data on the safety and effectiveness of the pill before making a decision. The FDA is already reviewing a competing drug from Merck.

