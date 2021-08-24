FDA approval could encourage more businesses to require the COVID-19 vaccine

Now that the Pfizer vaccine has full FDA approval, more businesses could start requiring employees to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

From a legal standpoint, not much changes with the full approval. Businesses could require employees to get the vaccine while it was only under emergency use authorization. But now that it is fully authorized by the FDA, it might encourage​ more businesses to mandate vaccines.

"I think you're going to see more and more companies mandate vaccines," says local attorney Michael Timberlake.

According to Timberlake, full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine will not change much for businesses implementing a vaccine mandate.

"You know from a technical legal perspective it doesn't change that much, the law has been clear for a century that mandated vaccines are legal and they are enforceable," explains Timberlake.

However, now that the COVID vaccine is FDA approved, it might make businesses feel more comfortable requiring the vaccine.

Timberlake explains, "it takes a lot of the hesitancy off them and says, look, this is an approved vaccine, it's safe, it's free, it should be widely used. And then they can go ahead with mandates."

Some local citizens would not mind a vaccine mandate at their place of work. Huntsville resident April Wade says she would not have a problem if her employer required the COVID vaccine.

But others would be upset with their employers.

"If my employer required me to get the COVID-19 vaccine, I would not be very happy with it. Even though I chose to get vaccinated myself, I don't think that's something that should be mandated by employers," says Sheamus from Huntsville.

If mandated, employers could legally fire an employee who refuses to get vaccinated.

"The employer can terminate the employee, we are an at will state," explains Timberlake.

Sheamus argues termination is a personal consequence for a personal decision. "That's the consequence of my personal choice, right there," says Sheamus.

Since the full FDA approval is still so new, WAAY31 is not aware of any businesses in North Alabama that have changed their vaccination policy. But Timberlake does expect some of the major companies, like Boeing and Mazda Toyota, to require vaccines in the near future.