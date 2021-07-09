Pfizer looking to get emergency use authorization on COVID booster shot

Pfizer and BioNTech are looking to get emergency use authorization on a third vaccine booster shot in the coming months.

The booster shot is now going through clinical trials. A third dose of the vaccine is aimed at giving another layer of protection against variants.

Dr. Karen Landers, with the Alabama Department of Public Health, said Pfizer is planning for when a booster shot is needed. She said once more data is released, experts will be able to pinpoint who gets a booster shot.

"Pfizer that is manufacturing the vaccine is going ahead and submitting for emergency use authorization based on its data, recognizing once this is submitted and considered, we may have additional research that recommends boosters," said Landers.

The CDC and FDA released a joint statement saying, "Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time."

Landers said this isn't mixed messaging. Pfizer is making sure a booster shot is authorized, if and when needed.

If Pfizer gets emergency use authorization for a booster shot, Landers said not everyone may need it.

"Would we be in a situation where certain people might need a second dose based on their medical history, perhaps suppressive conditions and other underlying factors, but persons who didn’t have those factors may not need a booster shot," said Landers.

Tyler Crumpton lives in Huntsville. He says he'd get a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine if it were authorized for emergency use and recommended by the CDC.

"If they have the studies to prove it’s effective and it’s going to reduce the number of cases from the delta variant, I think they’ll follow that," said Crumpton.

Another Huntsville native Mike Ryan said based on the variants in the state, he can see a booster shot being needed in the coming months.

"The first round of the vaccine was under the emergency use authorization so it makes sense to me that they would try to do something similar," said Ryan.

Pfizer said in the coming weeks it will provide data on a booster shot to the FDA. They will then seek emergency use authorization in August.