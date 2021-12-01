Clear

Petting zoo, carriage rides and more for Lawrence County Christmas on The Square

There will be events each Saturday between now and Christmas Eve.

Posted: Dec 1, 2021 4:37 PM

There’s plenty to do in Lawrence County as the days tick by until Christmas, and it’s all free to the public.

Lawrence County Christmas on The Square announced events for each Saturday leading up to Christmas, thanking community sponsors for helping make sure the events are free for families to enjoy.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, families can visit The Square in Moulton at 6 p.m. for the county’s official tree lighting. There will be carriage rides and hot chocolate.

The same amenities will return the following Saturday, Dec. 10, for a hot chocolate social that will also start at 6 p.m. Finally, at 6 p.m. Dec. 17, kids are encouraged to bring their parents out for a petting zoo, carriage rides, visits with Santa and, yes, hot chocolate.

There will be food trucks onsite, as well. Lawrence County Christmas on The Square reminds residents that the freebies don’t extend to the food trucks.

