Petition to re-open gyms has thousands of signatures; doctors say closures are safest option

Posted: Apr 30, 2020 8:21 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

With the Safer At Home order going into effect Thursday evening, a lot of businesses around North Alabama are getting ready to open their doors, while some must remain closed.

Gyms are just one tyep of business that is not allowed to re-open under the order, and it's sparked multiple petitions.

WAAY 31 spoke with Dr. Scott Harris, the top state health officer in the state, Thursday on why he and Gov. Kay Ivey decided to keep gyms closed.

"We don't like working out next to people so you got your 6 feet, we clean the equipment," Jesse Calvert, who started an online petition to re-open gyms, said.

Calvert was disappointed when Ivey's Safer At Home order kept gyms across Alabama closed. He works with gyms providing nutritional supplements and says a lot of his friends who are gym owners are struggling because of the closure.

"Most gyms, a lot of my friends, they've actually already stopped their membership fees, stopped the annual fees," he said.

Calvert's petition is one of at least three asking for gyms to re-open. But, doctors say keeping them closed was the safe option.

"Gymnasiums where you have potentially many people crowded and exercising and sweating and breathing in small spaces in some cases," Harris said.

Harris said gymnasiums are a higher risk because it's harder to monitor social distancing and proper sanitizing.

He said once his team finds the safest way to re-open gyms...they will do it. but right now they are still actively trying to figure that out

"We'll open up as soon as we feel like we can safely do it and we're working with a number of folks to make sure we have good guidelines in place when we finally do that," Harris said.

Calvert said he hopes to have the signed petition on Governor Ivey's desk by Monday. He said he hope the petition pushes officials to not only re-open gyms but to release a game plan for them to re-open while keeping everyone safe

Dr. Harris said they'll be looking at other states like Georgia who have opened up close contact businesses and restaurants, for guidance to see how their numbers look over the next few weeks. This could help them in determining how to move forward in re-opening Alabama.

