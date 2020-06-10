Clear

Momentum building to rename Bibb Graves Hall at Alabama A&M

Dexter Lucious petition already has more supporters then the one he made four years ago.

Posted: Jun 10, 2020 8:00 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

A new momentum is building for a petition that aims to change the name of a building on Alabama A&M campus.

Bibb Graves Hall is named after the former Alabama governor who was also a KKK leader.

The new petition (SEE IT HERE) already has 10 times the number of supporters that one made four years ago did.

"I have some people who'd been asking about it do you think you can re-open it up because a lot of people didn't know about it when you did it the first time," Dexter Lucious, a former Alabama A&M student, said.

Lucious told me Tuesday night he got this message asking him to re-open the petition he started four years ago.

The petition is asking his alma mater Alabama A&M to rename the Bibb Graves building on campus.

When WAAY 31 spoke to Lucious Monday, he said this petition started in 2016 didn't get much support.

But, today - it's a different story

"I checked right before I came here and it's at 1,600 I believe already, ... it's definitely gaining some steam," Lucious said.

Lucious said he's happy this petition is already gaining more support then the one he made four years ago. He hopes that current students and alumni continue to jump on board so that a change is finally made this time.

"It's important to capture the momentum that we have right now. I think people are listening that have not listened before. There are people that are engaged in the conversation that have not engaged before," he said.

Lucious said he hopes the new petition urges the university to address the matter. He said he's going to continue to do his part to make sure there's a change.

Alabama A&M issued this statement:

"As a higher educational institution, Alabama A&M University embraces diversity and views education as a vehicle for social mobility and social change. The events of the past few weeks in this nation have brought renewed attention to vestiges of racism that continue to divide us as a nation. “The common good” can only be achieved when we are willing, collectively, to address issues that impede our moving forward as a nation. Within that context, Alabama A&M University joins with other institutions of higher education and governmental entities in reviewing the names of buildings and structures on the campus that may not be reflective of the values and beliefs of all peoples. Consistent with our policy, appropriate recommendations will be made to the Board of Trustees upon completion of the review. Concomitantly, Alabama A&M calls for efforts to address those existing policies whose genesis is rooted in the symbolism which these structures and places represent."

