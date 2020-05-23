Petition calls for UAH to keep hockey program

Thousands of people have signed a petition online urging the University of Alabama-Huntsville to keep its hockey program.

UAH announced Friday it is eliminating hockey and men's and women's tennis to cut costs during the pandemic.

Tyler Curtis started the petition Friday because of his love for chargers hockey.

Curtis is not a student at UAH, but said if it was not for the UAH Chargers, he would not have fallen in love with the sport.

He said the program plays a crucial role in promoting youth hockey throughout North Alabama and Tennessee. As of Saturday night, it has gained more than 2,600 virtual signatures.