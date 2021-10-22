Clear
Peter Scolari of 'Newhart,' 'Bosom Buddies,' dies at 66

Peter Scolari

Scolari's survivors include his wife and four children.

Posted: Oct 22, 2021 2:41 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Peter Scolari, who appeared on the TV series “Newhart” and Girls," has died.

His manager says Scolari died Friday morning in New York after fighting cancer for two years.

The versatile character actor first gained attention as Tom Hanks’ co-star in the sitcom “Bosom Buddies,” in which their characters disguised themselves as women to live in an affordable, females-only apartment building.

The two actors became pals and went on to work together in Hanks’ film directorial debut, “That Thing You Do!" and in the Broadway play “Lucky Guy."

Scolari's survivors include his wife and four children. He was 66.

