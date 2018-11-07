Peter Joffrion falls to Mo Brooks in fifth congressional district race

Mo Brooks will continue to represent Alabama's fifth congressional district after beating democratic candidate Peter Joffrion. WAAY 31 was at Joffrion's watch party Tuesday night. He told us that with the support north Alabama gave Doug Jones he thought he and his team had a chance at flipping the congressional seat from red to blue.

Joffrion did try to give Brooks a run for his money during the campaign. He spent more money than other democrats who recently made a run at the seat. Even though he lost, Joffrion told WAAY 31 his team still want to see more democrats in office nationwide.

"It's not like you can flip a switch and everything changes. It takes time and it's a process, and we are beginning that process in the state of Alabama and there's no turning back," Joffrion said.

Joffrion said he's not sure what his next move is, but he will continue to support the democratic party.

Joffrion is a north Alabama native. After graduating from law school at the University of Alabama, he came back to Huntsville and started his 22 year career as the Huntsville city attorney. During his time as city attorney, Huntsville saw major economic developments like Bridgestreet Town Centre, Parkway Place Mall, and Remington come to Huntsville. He retired from his position in 2015, and remains an active community and church member.