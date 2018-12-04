Pet nutrition expert explains what makes vitamin D dangerous for dogs

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the recall for eight food brands because they contain too much Vitamin D for dogs.

Pet nutrition experts exaplain that Vitamin D supports the bone health and humans get it from sunlight. However, the only way pets can get it is from their diet.

Most of the dog food brands on the recall list are grain-free foods.

Dog owner, Don Grubbs said his two dogs are on a grain-free diet. So far, neither has gotten sick.

"We try not to give them table scraps and things like that because sometimes that has too much fat and and other things in them, but they do real well with dry food," said Don Gruggs.

Pet nutritionist Michael Kolkmeier with 'Pet Wants' explained that grain foods have nothing to do with the heavy amount of Vitamin D. There's a Vitamin D supplement in the food. However, if your dog has too much Vitamin D, it could cause extreme sickness. Some of the more serious symptoms include vomiting, seizures, muscle tremors and abdominal pain.

We've tried switching it up a couple of times, but he has a sensitive stomach and he gotten a little sick. So we generally try to keep it at the same thing," said Jacob Tillman.

Jacob Tillman told WAAY 31 after hearing about this recall, he's going to be careful about his dog's diet.

"He likes to drink a lot of water especially in the summer, he's bred for a winter mix. Here in the summer, we've got to watch him. He gets really dehydrated in the hot sun," Tillman said.

The nutritionist also said that because Vitamin D isn't on the back of the pet food, you have to call the manufacturer to ask how much Vitamin D is inside.

Other pet store owners mentioned that it's good to make sure your dog is on a dry and wet food diet for a healthy balance.