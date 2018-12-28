Pet cat dies in Huntsville fire

At least one pet cat died in a fire that broke out at a house in southeast Huntsville on Friday afternoon. WAAY-31's reporter spoke to firefighters on scene who said it is still too early to determine how the fire started, though they do know it originated inside the basement. The location made it both difficult to find and to extinguish.

The fire was reported around 2:30 on Friday afternoon at the home on Farmingdale Road north of Hobbs Road. Four people inside at the time all made it outside safely. However, at least one of nine cats they were fostering died as a result of the fire.