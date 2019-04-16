Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Madison Co. teacher arrested on sex charges requested to resign prior to turning herself in

Lyndsey Bates

Lyndsey Bates, 22, turned herself in after the Madison County Sheriff's Office put out warrants for her arrest.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 9:31 PM
Updated: Apr. 16, 2019 9:40 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

WAAY 31 received new information on Tuesday about a former Madison County High School employee arrested on sex charges.

The personnel file of Lyndsey Bates says that she was a "collaborative education" teacher at the school. She requested to resign in late March. That was a couple weeks before she turned herself in to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Bates is currently charged with three counts of distributing obscene material to a student, school employee engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student under the age of 19 and school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. She has since been released from the jail on bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events