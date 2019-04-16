Madison Co. teacher arrested on sex charges requested to resign prior to turning herself in

WAAY 31 received new information on Tuesday about a former Madison County High School employee arrested on sex charges.

The personnel file of Lyndsey Bates says that she was a "collaborative education" teacher at the school. She requested to resign in late March. That was a couple weeks before she turned herself in to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Bates is currently charged with three counts of distributing obscene material to a student, school employee engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student under the age of 19 and school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. She has since been released from the jail on bond.