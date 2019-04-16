WAAY 31 received new information on Tuesday about a former Madison County High School employee arrested on sex charges.
The personnel file of Lyndsey Bates says that she was a "collaborative education" teacher at the school. She requested to resign in late March. That was a couple weeks before she turned herself in to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
Bates is currently charged with three counts of distributing obscene material to a student, school employee engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student under the age of 19 and school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. She has since been released from the jail on bond.
Related Content
- Madison Co. teacher arrested on sex charges requested to resign prior to turning herself in
- Madison County Assistant District Attorney breaks down teacher's sex charges
- Madison man turns 100
- Madison Co. man in police chase had suspended license, dozens of prior arrests
- Madison Co. Commissioners react to Sheriff's request
- Alabama teacher faces sex charge involving student
- Madison Academy Head Coach resigns
- Madison counselor arrested on child pornography charges
- Madison County authorities charge man with child sex abuse
- Madison County ex-jailer charged with sex crime