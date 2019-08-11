Person trapped, firefighter hurt in Huntsville house fire

A resident was trapped inside and a firefighter was injured in an early morning fire.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue got a call about at fire at 3511 Cable St. about 12:44 a.m. Sunday, said Capt. Frank McKenzie, department spokesman.

A person inside the structure was found and removed about 1 a.m., and the fire was put out by 1:19 a.m.

The patient removed from the house was transported as Priority 1.

McKenzie said one firefighter suffered a minor injury, but was checked out by HEMSI able to return to work immediately.