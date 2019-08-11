Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Watch - Heat Advisory View Alerts

Person trapped, firefighter hurt in Huntsville house fire

A person inside the structure was found and removed about 1 a.m., and the fire was put out by 1:19 a.m.

Posted: Aug 11, 2019 10:02 AM
Updated: Aug 11, 2019 10:31 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Photo Gallery 1 Images

A resident was trapped inside and a firefighter was injured in an early morning fire.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue got a call about at fire at 3511 Cable St. about 12:44 a.m. Sunday, said Capt. Frank McKenzie, department spokesman.

A person inside the structure was found and removed about 1 a.m., and the fire was put out by 1:19 a.m.

The patient removed from the house was transported as Priority 1.

McKenzie said one firefighter suffered a minor injury, but was checked out by HEMSI able to return to work immediately.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events