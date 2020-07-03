Person at Huntsville City School graduation tests positive for coronavirus

Huntsville City Schools says someone who attended their high school graduation tested positive for coronavirus.

That person attended the ceremony on Friday, June 26. The school district won't identify whether the person was a student, staff member or guest.

"While there are certain items we cannot disclose in order to protect the privacy of the impacted individual, HCS is encouraging those in attendance at both HHS ceremonies to monitor for any symptoms through July 10, 2020," spokesperson Craig Williams said.