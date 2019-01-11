Clear

Two lanes back open after wreck on Interstate 565 near Exit 19A

The wreck happened eastbound just before Exit 19A to South Memorial Parkway.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 4:40 PM
Updated: Jan. 11, 2019 4:55 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: Eastbound lanes of Interstate 565 at Exit 19A are back open.

The left two lanes of Interstate 565 eastbound right before Exit 19A were shut down Friday around 4 p.m. due to a wreck. Don Webster with HEMSI said one person was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

