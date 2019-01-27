Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Police: Person stabbed in drug-related Huntsville robbery

The incident occurred at an apartment on Squaw Valley Drive.

Posted: Jan. 27, 2019 11:57 AM
Updated: Jan. 27, 2019 11:57 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

One person was stabbed Sunday in a robbery, according to Huntsville police.

Police say the violence was drug-related, and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred at an apartment on Squaw Valley Drive.

No arrests have been made, but police say the suspect is known and should be in custody soon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events