Police: Person stabbed in drug-related Huntsville robbery

One person was stabbed Sunday in a robbery, according to Huntsville police.
Police say the violence was drug-related, and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident occurred at an apartment on Squaw Valley Drive.
No arrests have been made, but police say the suspect is known and should be in custody soon.
