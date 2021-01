An adult was killed in a work-related accident Monday morning in Huntsville, according to Lt. Jesse Sumlin, Huntsville Police spokesman.

Fire Marshal Dan Wilkerson, Huntsville Fire and Rescue spokesman, said crews responded to Ardent Preschool and Daycare-Redstone at 2400 Rideout Road about 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Huntsville police are investigating.

According to the day care’s website, it does not open until Jan. 18.

