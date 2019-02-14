Clear
Persistent, prolonged rain begins Friday

Rain will begin Friday and it could fall through at least next Friday with only brief breaks.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 4:05 PM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 4:06 PM
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

We have been telling you all week about large waves of rain that will mean persistent rainfall and only brief breaks. The start of the rain is upon us.

The first of the several waves of rain will arrive Friday. Spotty showers late this evening will being increasing after midnight, but the light showers will stay spotty in nature through around midday Friday. Then rain will increase and grow more widespread. That rain will fall through Friday afternoon, Friday night, and Saturday morning.

The biggest break from the rain for this weekend will happen on Saturday. The morning will likely start rainy, but the late morning, afternoon, and evening will actually be salvageable. Rain will return Saturday night and fall through Sunday. Even then, some brief breaks are possible. Rain will fall more than it takes a break through Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The heaviest rain will fall on Tuesday.

Early signs on next Thursday and Friday will also be rainy, but the rain may take a break for the weekend.

Through Wednesday, rainfall amounts of 4-7 inches are possible. That's a lot of rain in less than a week. Localized flooding will become possible, especially in poor drainage areas. Street flooding may mean difficult travel periods. River levels will be rising next week, and some rivers could overflow their banks by the end of next week.

Remember to never drive through flooded roads. That can be a deadly mistake. Avoid the rivers or even walking near the banks. Even if rivers aren't overflowing, the high water levels will flow abnormally fast. Saturated river banks will be weak and break easily into the dangerous, fast-flowing water.

