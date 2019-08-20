Permanent striping on Governors Drive expected to start Aug. 21st

Permanent striping on Governors Drive is expected to start Wednesday night.

The Alabama Department of Transportation previously told WAAY 31 the project would be complete before Huntsville City Schools went back on August 5th.

Governors Drive was filled with cars on Tuesday. Drivers we talked to didn't want to go on camera, but they said they didn't think the repaving project is complete.

The Alabama Department of Transportation said the paving portion of the project was completed August 1st, and the permanent striping and pavement markers couldn't be placed on the road until the pavement had a couple of weeks to cure.

The striping on the road first caught the attention of drivers back in June. The Alabama Department of Transportation said in June the subcontractor made a mistake striping the road and would have to pay to correct it.

Now, the department said the middle lane should be a minimum of eight feet wide in all areas and the problem was corrected. The department said permanent striping on Governors Drive will look about the same as it does now, which leaves many drivers concerned.

We also asked the department about the center lane near Governors Bend Drive. It has drain grates in it, so the new pavement is uneven in that area.

The Alabama Department of Transportation said the center lane is the same width it was before the project, but drivers we talked to on Tuesday don't think that's the case.

WAAY 31 also reached out to Governor Kay Ivey's office to ask if anything is being done because of missed deadlines and mistakes during the project. We're still waiting to hear back.