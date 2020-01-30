Periods of sunshine Thursday, spotty showers Friday

Overnight Thursday morning, North Alabama saw fog and low clouds develop. Dense fog once again settled in low-lying areas such as rivers, lakes and valleys. As the sun gets higher in the sky we will see gradual clearing which will allow for some sunshine. If we see enough sunshine, highs in the upper 50s to near 60 will be possible.

Our next weather maker will be centered well south of our area Friday. By far the heaviest rain will be in Southern Alabama, near the coast. The northern extent of this low pressure system may move far enough to bring some showers to North Alabama Friday afternoon and evening. The best chances for rain will be Morgan, Marshall & DeKalb Counties. Many areas will likely stay dry. Rain totals will be less than 0.10" for areas that do see showers Friday.

Expect dry and at times a sunny weekend. Expect highs in the 60s by Sunday.

The next weather maker will arrive Monday evening and into Tuesday. Expect mostly rain but moderate to heavy at times. Forecast data is even indicating a secondary system on the backside that will bring thunderstorms on Wednesday.