Periods of rain and storms through the weekend

The streak of wet weather kicked off late Wednesday morning with a couple of thunderstorms across the Valley. Tonight, a handful of showers and storms are possible, especially as we get closer to sunrise. For Thursday, the rain and embedded storms hang with us most of the day.

The projected 7 day rainfall totals have needed minimal adjustment in the previous days, aside from the fact that they've been trending up slightly in the past day or so. In total, we'll likely see between 3 and 5 inches of rain through the beginning of next week. Temperatures won't fluctuate much, with lows near 70 and highs in the lower 80s. Stronger storms are still a possibility with gusty wind and heavy rain, especially as the weekend draws closer.

Finally, by next Tuesday, the rain will taper and drier weather will be back. Until then, we'll closely monitor the potential for ponding on the road and localized flooding with the continued rain across the region.