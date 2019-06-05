Clear

Periods of rain and storms through the weekend

While not everyone has seen rain so far this week, that will almost certainly change in the next 24 hours.

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 5:39 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

The streak of wet weather kicked off late Wednesday morning with a couple of thunderstorms across the Valley.  Tonight, a handful of showers and storms are possible, especially as we get closer to sunrise. For Thursday, the rain and embedded storms hang with us most of the day.

The projected 7 day rainfall totals have needed minimal adjustment in the previous days, aside from the fact that they've been trending up slightly in the past day or so. In total, we'll likely see between 3 and 5 inches of rain through the beginning of next week. Temperatures won't fluctuate much, with lows near 70 and highs in the lower 80s. Stronger storms are still a possibility with gusty wind and heavy rain, especially as the weekend draws closer.

Finally, by next Tuesday, the rain will taper and drier weather will be back. Until then, we'll closely monitor the potential for ponding on the road and localized flooding with the continued rain across the region.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events