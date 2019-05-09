Periods of rain and storms continue Friday

Thursday's severe storms brought over two dozen reports of wind damage, including one confirmed EF-0 tornado to southern Lincoln County. For Friday, the severe threat won't be the same, but we'll still have heavy rain and thunderstorms to contend with. Most locations picked up around an inch of rain today and an additional one to two inches can fall through Sunday. Ponding on roads and standing water is a concern in the short term with any storms, but we'll need to monitor river and stream rises in the coming days as the rain continues.

For Saturday, the chance of rain remains the same, with periods of rain and storms off and on. The chance for a strong storm is back as well, with the entire Valley included in a Marginal Risk for severe weather. Damaging wind is still the main concern with any strong to severe storms. However, as was the case today, quick spin-ups are not out of the question, either. By the the time Mother's Day comes to an end, the pattern will shift to a much calmer scene. Clouds linger Monday, then sunshine breaks through and temperatures start to warm Tuesday.