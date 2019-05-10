Clear
Periods of rain and some strong storms Saturday

Much like the past 24 to 36 hours, Saturday's forecast brings the chance for rain and storms off and on through the day.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 6:42 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

We'll see the chance for strong to severe storms again, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Gusty wind to 60 mph, small hail, heavy rain, and the potential for an isolated tornado will all be present in Saturday's stronger storms. This stormy pattern finally eases Sunday, but the majority of Mother's Day will still be wet and muggy. A strong storm is possible on Sunday, mainly for our eastern counties.

Next week will feature much more...pleasant conditions. Expect a bit of lingering cloud cover Monday with otherwise mild weather. Morning temperatures will be a touch chilly, starting in the low to mid 50s Monday and Tuesday, before warming to the mid and upper 70s. The rain doesn't return until Thursday and even then, it's only an isolated shower or storm that's in the forecast.

Huntsville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
