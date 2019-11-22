Periods of heavy rain through Saturday morning

There will be periods of widespread rain Friday through Saturday morning but also lulls in the rain today. Once a band of widespread rain clears North Alabama Friday morning, many areas may stay mostly dry for all of Friday afternoon. Rain chances will pick back up by this evening and into the early morning hours of Saturday.

Thunderstorm chances remain low through Friday and the best chances for embedded storms would come near or after midnight and into Saturday morning. 1-2" of rain is expect through Saturday. Most if not all of the rain will be east of Sand Mountain by lunchtime Saturday.

Temperatures will drop behind the cold front with Saturday's high coming in the early morning hours. Sunday will only reach the mid 50s but that comes with mostly sunny skies.

The next Weather Maker is trending towards Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning. Some data has the bulk of the rain moving out of North Alabama by sunrise Wednesday which would make for better travel conditions heading towards Thanksgiving.