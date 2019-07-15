Periods of heavy rain possible Monday

The low pressure center of what was once Hurricane Barry is now over Arkansas. However, deep tropical moisture is mainly well east of this low. Periods of heavy rain associated with Barry will stretch all the way to the Tennessee Valley. This threat will continue the next few days until drier conditions arrive Thursday. Enough instability in the afternoon will also allow for thunderstorms, some of which may produce gusty damaging winds.

By Thursday and Friday the focus will shift to the return of heat. Afternoon highs will warm to the mid 90s by Friday for parts of the Tennessee Valley and remain in the mid 90s through this weekend. Combined with the humidity it will feel more like 105.