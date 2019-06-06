Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms will overspread the Tennessee Valley Thursday. The main concern today through this weekend will be periods of heavy rain which could bring localized flash flooding. Heavy rain will also lead to difficult driving conditions due to poor visibility and ponding on roadways.

Though no severe thunderstorms are expected, stronger thunderstorms Thursday through this weekend could still produce gusty damaging winds. Rainfall totals will finish at around 2-4" for the Valley depending on the track of thunderstorms each day.

The Tennessee Valley will finally begin to dry out by Monday evening and into Tuesday of next workweek.