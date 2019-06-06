Clear

Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms Thursday

Tropical moisture will feed showers and thunderstorms in the Tennessee Valley Thursday.

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 8:11 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Showers and thunderstorms will overspread the Tennessee Valley Thursday.  The main concern today through this weekend will be periods of heavy rain which could bring localized flash flooding.  Heavy rain will also lead to difficult driving conditions due to poor visibility and ponding on roadways.

Though no severe thunderstorms are expected, stronger thunderstorms Thursday through this weekend could still produce gusty damaging winds.  Rainfall totals will finish at around 2-4" for the Valley depending on the track of thunderstorms each day.

The Tennessee Valley will finally begin to dry out by Monday evening and into Tuesday of next workweek.

Huntsville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

