Periods of heavy rain Thursday, flash flooding concerns

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 7:00 pm this evening for North Alabama. This means additional heavy rain will create favorable conditions for flash flooding. Alerts like Flash Flood Warnings will be possible through tonight. In addition, use extreme caution around flood prone areas when it’s dark – flooded roadways are especially difficult to spot at night.

In total, parts of North Alabama can see a total of 2 to 4 inches of rain through Friday morning with isolated higher. Most spots will pick up between 2 and 4 inches with isolated higher possible in North Alabama. Friday finally does bring about some improvements, though lingering sprinkles and spotty showers are still in the forecast.

Temperature-wise, things stay on the cooler side this afternoon due to the rain and cloud cover. It gets gradually warmer as the weekend approaches, meaning highs are back in the lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday. A shower or storm can’t be ruled out either, but it won’t be anything like what we’re dealing with now.

