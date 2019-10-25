Clear
Heavy rain brings flood risk Friday and Saturday

Widespread rain overspreads North Alabama Friday. Periods of heavy rain will increase the threat of flash flooding Friday afternoon and evening.

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 8:12 AM
Updated: Oct 25, 2019 8:13 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Showers began to move into North Alabama just before sunrise Friday morning.  The coverage and intensity of this rain will continue to pick up through this afternoon and evening.  Heaviest rain will likely be centered near and west of I-65 Friday but even Sand Mountain could see torrential rain at times.

By sunrise Saturday morning and into the afternoon hours there will be a lull in the widespread rain.  As the cold front approaches from the west, we will see a sharp line of heavy rain and gusty winds move across North Alabama Saturday night.  This final band of heavy rain should clear North Alabama to the east just after midnight late Saturday night.

Flooding is the primary concern both today and Saturday but some isolated thunderstorms are possible.  Severe weather is not expected but any thunderstorm will produce lightning which is dangerous and deadly.

Expect mostly dry conditions the rest of Sunday and into Monday.  Next best chances for widespread rain will be Wednesday and into next Thursday.

Huntsville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 54°
