Heavy rain brings flood risk Friday and Saturday

Showers began to move into North Alabama just before sunrise Friday morning. The coverage and intensity of this rain will continue to pick up through this afternoon and evening. Heaviest rain will likely be centered near and west of I-65 Friday but even Sand Mountain could see torrential rain at times.

By sunrise Saturday morning and into the afternoon hours there will be a lull in the widespread rain. As the cold front approaches from the west, we will see a sharp line of heavy rain and gusty winds move across North Alabama Saturday night. This final band of heavy rain should clear North Alabama to the east just after midnight late Saturday night.

Flooding is the primary concern both today and Saturday but some isolated thunderstorms are possible. Severe weather is not expected but any thunderstorm will produce lightning which is dangerous and deadly.

Expect mostly dry conditions the rest of Sunday and into Monday. Next best chances for widespread rain will be Wednesday and into next Thursday.