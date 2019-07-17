Localized flash flooding possible Wednesday

Thunderstorms have trained over parts of the Tennessee Valley for several hours Wednesday morning. This prompted the NWS office in Huntsville to issue Flash Flood Warnings. Localized ponding on roadways and flash flooding remain possible through Wednesday afternoon especially for areas that have already seen heavy rain.

It is possible that we will not destabilize this afternoon due to the rain and cloud cover. This could keep thunderstorms from redeveloping this afternoon. However if sunshine breaks out by the late morning, enough warming could lead to a second round of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon.

Expect drier and warmer conditions Thursday and Friday. Thunderstorms are still possible but coverage and chances will be much lower than the past few days. Afternoon highs will warm to the mid 90s and combined with the humidity it will feel more like 100+ degrees in the Tennessee Valley.