Periods of rain will last through the rest of the work week

The rain has already been coming down for several hours now and it doesn't look like it's going to stop for a while. The rest of your evening will be fairly soggy so if you have to go anywhere, be sure to take the umbrella!

Rain will be heavy at times later this evening through tonight but the rain will begin to let up around 3 a.m.. By 6 a.m. the rain should be done through most of Thursday afternoon. Rain will pick back up and continue through Friday.

The weekend looks much better with sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday. But we are tracking another system that will briefly make an impact on early Tuesday morning.