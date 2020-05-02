Clear

Perfect weekend ahead, storm chances return Monday and Tuesday

Soak up the sunshine this weekend! We'll have a small taste of summer with highs in the 80s.

Posted: May 2, 2020 7:29 AM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

Get ready for a spectacular Spring weekend to kick off the month of May! Temperatures in the low 50s at this hour will warm up quickly to the low to mid 80s for highs this afternoon. You'll see a few clouds during the morning hours, but they will clear out later on this afternoon. The picture perfect weather continues Sunday with even more sunshine and temperatures in the mid 80s. Sunday will be a tad more humid than Saturday, but all in all, it will still be a perfect weekend to get outside, take in some fresh air, and get some yard work done around the house. It will be breezy this weekend, with gusts up to 15 to 20 miles per hour later on today and perhaps closer to 25 miles per hour as we head into Sunday afternoon.

There are no widespread rain chances on the horizon for North Alabama over the next seven days, but there are a couple of quick hitting systems that we are keeping an eye on. The first system arrives late Sunday night into Monday morning. A weak front just to our north will have a few showers with it as it slowly slides toward our area Monday morning. A few spotty showers are possible especially along the Tennessee-Alabama border before sunrise Monday, but many locations will stay dry. What's left of this front will leave a boundary right over North Alabama Monday afternoon, meaning a few pop up showers could develop with daytime heating Monday afternoon. Our most widespread rainfall this upcoming week will be Tuesday as another front brings more showers and thunderstorms to the area. We are not expecting a total washout Tuesday, but any areas that do see rainfall could see some heavy rain. A few strong storms can't be completely ruled out as well, but the severe weather risk remains low.

After this second front moves through Tuesday evening, expect a cool down back into the low 70s Wednesday and even cooler temperatures in the upper 60s for the latter half of the week.

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 52°
