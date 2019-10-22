Clear
Perfect weather for the pumpkin patch

Quiet weather is back in place across north Alabama...for now.

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 5:39 PM
Updated: Oct 22, 2019 5:45 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

There is another round of rain on the horizon, so enjoy the sunshine and pleasant temperatures these next couple of days.

Overall, we'll be fairly seasonable through the start of next week. Lows dip to near 40 by early Wednesday morning and highs climb to near 70 during the afternoon. You can expect similar conditions for Thursday.

Rain increases in likelihood and coverage starting Friday afternoon and potentially lasting through Saturday. While there's some disagreement in the duration of the rain between different forecast models, it's looking more like we'll at least see rain to end the work week and start the weekend. Totals will be decent as well, with most locations picking up between .75" and 1.25" through Sunday.

Huntsville
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

