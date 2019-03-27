Perfect now, cooler temps on the horizon

Tonight, expect a few passing clouds and lows in the lower 40s. A light south wind will help push temperatures into the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon, helped along by a mostly sunny sky. Things start to shift on Friday as clouds increase later in the day,

Clouds rolling in later Friday signal what's to come for the weekend. Fortunately, the warmer temperatures last through Saturday before the bottom falls out behind an overnight cold front. Showers start out few and far between early Saturday...the cold front overnight packs the majority of the rain with a few rumbles of thunder.

Most of the rain is out of here by Sunday morning. In its place will be much colder air. Highs only manage to reach the mid 50s Sunday afternoon and lows dip into the mid 30s again. It will be Wednesday before afternoon highs are near average again.