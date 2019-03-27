Tonight, expect a few passing clouds and lows in the lower 40s. A light south wind will help push temperatures into the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon, helped along by a mostly sunny sky. Things start to shift on Friday as clouds increase later in the day,
Clouds rolling in later Friday signal what's to come for the weekend. Fortunately, the warmer temperatures last through Saturday before the bottom falls out behind an overnight cold front. Showers start out few and far between early Saturday...the cold front overnight packs the majority of the rain with a few rumbles of thunder.
Most of the rain is out of here by Sunday morning. In its place will be much colder air. Highs only manage to reach the mid 50s Sunday afternoon and lows dip into the mid 30s again. It will be Wednesday before afternoon highs are near average again.
Related Content
- Perfect now, cooler temps on the horizon
- Perfect pumpkin patch weather
- New Century student gets perfect ACT score
- Perfect Saturday, rain increases Sunday night
- Dangerous heat as temps hit the mid-90s
- Temps still at a comfortable level
- Temps rise to a seasonable level
- Freezing temps are back in the Valley
- Storms exit, cooler air arrives
- Dry weekend but much cooler