Perfect holiday weekend ahead

Get ready for a perfect Labor Day weekend across North Alabama! A cold front moved through yesterday, bringing in much more comfortable and drier air to get your weekend started. It will still be warm this weekend, but the lack of humidity will make it feel much more tolerable for early September standards. Highs this afternoon top out in the mid to upper 80s with sunny skies. Many spots overnight tonight will drop to the upper 50s for the first time in several months. Sunday morning may actually feel like a small taste of fall! We'll see much of the same Sunday and Labor Day Monday, with more sunshine and warm but tolerable temperatures in the upper 80s with little humidity.

The humidity starts to creep back into North Alabama by the start of the short work week Tuesday, but rain chances stay low. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty in the forecast for the second half of next week, as data sources diverge on how a cold front will impact the area by next Thursday. Some sources keep us dry and warm, while others bring widespread showers and storms with a big cool down next weekend. For now, we'll go the middle road with temperatures slightly cooler in the low to mid 80s with scattered showers and storms possible Wednesday through Friday.