Perfect fall weekend on the way, a few flurries possible Tuesday morning

Bundle up as you head out the door this morning! Temperatures are bitterly cold in the mid 20s. We warm up quickly thanks to the sunshine, but it will still be a little chilly this afternoon. Highs top out just shy of the 60 degree mark today. Another chilly night is in store tonight, but we will be quite a bit warmer compared to where we are this morning. Overnight lows in most spots will hover right around or a couple degrees above freezing Sunday morning. Sunday looks absolutely perfect once again with lots of sunshine and temperatures right around normal for this time of year in the low to mid 60s.

Rain returns to north Alabama along a cold front Monday afternoon and evening. A blast of very cold Arctic air will arrive behind this cold front. This cold air could arrive just in time for rain to mix or completely change over to a few brief snowflakes early Tuesday morning. The timing of this cold air as well as the moisture from the rain along the cold front will ultimately decide if we do see snowflakes Tuesday morning. If the moisture moves out before cold air arrives, then we are left with just a cold rain. But if the cold air arrives and some lingering moisture is still around, we could see a few snowflakes before all is said and done. However, even if we do see snowflakes, no accumulations are expected and impacts look to be minimal. We will keep you updated on any changes throughout the weekend.

The big story with this cold front will be the brutal cold temperatures for the middle of next week. Highs are stuck in the 30s Tuesday afternoon and lows Wednesday morning will drop in the teens. Combine that with the the breeze behind the cold front and we are talking about wind chills potentially in the single digits Wednesday morning. Brrrrrrr!