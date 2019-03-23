Perfect Saturday, rain increases Sunday night

Changes are on the horizon, but you'll have one more pristine day for Saturday. Expect highs in the upper 60s with only a few passing clouds. Tonight, lows will be a bit milder, only dipping into the low to mid 40s. Clouds increasing Sunday signal a round of rain and storms on the way.

Sunday starts mostly sunny with clouds building through the afternoon. Showers will be isolated, so your weekend plans won't be greatly impacted, aside from dodging a few raindrops. Highs remain comfortable - in the lower 70s. Monday is a different story.

Late Sunday night and early Monday morning, a cold front will bring a round of rain and storms to the Valley. We aren't expecting any widespread threat of severe weather, but stronger storms can pack gusty wind. If there is any main concern to highlight, it will be the possibility of quick ponding and standing water with the heavy rain and already saturated soil.

The cold air lags behind the front, so you won't feel a major chill Monday. By Tuesday, cooler air filters in and drops highs by about ten degrees.