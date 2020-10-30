Perfect Halloween weekend, first freeze possible Monday morning

The beautiful Fall weather has returned to North Alabama just in time to close out the work week! It is a bit chilly though, as temperatures have only climbed into the upper 50s this afternoon. There is also a persistent northwest breeze at about 10 to 15 miles per hour that has added a little more chill in the air. Clear skies will continue tonight, allowing temperatures to drop into the low 40s by Saturday morning. Be sure to grab the heavy jackets and blankets for any Friday Night Football plans tonight. Kickoff temperatures will be in the upper 40s, then in the mid 40s by the fourth quarter.

Your Halloween forecast looks great! We'll see plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds Saturday. Temperatures rebound back into the 60s tomorrow afternoon. For any activities Saturday night, you'll need a light jacket. Under clear skies, temperatures will drop into the 50s. Once you Halloween fun is over, don't forget to turn back your clocks Saturday night before you go to bed. We "Fall back" one hour at 2 AM Sunday morning. This means sunsets before 5 PM return to North Alabama, but it also means an extra hour of sleep Saturday night.

The weather pattern remains very quiet to start November. A dry cold front moves through Sunday, bringing in more cloud cover and much colder temperatures. We go from the mid 60s Sunday to just the mid 50s Monday. A widespread frost is likely Monday and Tuesday mornings as lows here in the city fall to the mid 30s. Some outlying areas and those in the higher elevations may see their first freeze of the season early next week too. Keep this in mind if you have any sensitive plants or vegetation that could be vulnerable to the cold temperatures. Election Day looks great Tuesday, with highs back in the mid 60s. A gradual warming trend to the low 70s continues through next Friday.