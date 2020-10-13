Perfect Fall weather returns Tuesday

The Fall weather is back in North Alabama thanks to a cold front that moved through last night. We're waking up to temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 today. Blue skies and sunshine will be the story of the day, with perfect temperatures in the mid 70s, which is right around normal for mid October. Be sure to get outside and enjoy it! It will be a bit breezy through the day, with sustained winds of 5 to 10 miles per hour gusting up to 20 miles per hour at times. The northwest breeze is what will keep temperatures pleasant through the day.

The quiet pattern continues for mid week, with lots of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. The one difference you'll notice for mid week is warmer temperatures back to near 80. By Thursday evening, another cold front will be approaching North Alabama. This cold front will bring another small chance for isolated showers mainly Thursday night and very early Friday morning. The bigger impact from this cold front will be an even bigger cool down to close out the work week. We go from highs near 80 Thursday to just the low 60s Friday! You'll definitely want the heavier jackets for Friday Night Football this week. By Saturday morning, clear skies will allow temperatures to drop to the upper 30s for many locations. Some outlying areas and higher elevations could see their first frost of the season Saturday morning. We warm back up to the low 70s for the start of next week.