Perfect Fall weather continues Sunday

The picture perfect Fall weather continues this weekend across North Alabama. After a cold start to the day, highs topped out in the upper 60s this afternoon. Clear skies continue overnight. But one thing you will notice is it will be a bit warmer than the frosty start to the day we had today. That will be thanks to winds shifting to the southeast over the next few hours. We wake up Sunday morning to temperatures to the upper 40s. Sunday looks spectacular once again, with slightly warmer temperatures back in the mid 70s making for another great day to be outside! In addition to a warmer afternoon, we'll see a few more clouds during the day tomorrow as well.

The start of the work week also looks quiet as we continue a warming trend. Highs Monday will climb to the upper 70s, then into the low 80s Tuesday through Thursday. We'll stay dry through Thursday, but a stalled frontal boundary to our northwest will bring a mix of sun and clouds to the area. By Friday the frontal boundary will finally progress southeast towards North Alabama, bringing our best chance for showers and thunderstorms over the next seven days. Further progress of the cold front heading into the weekend is still uncertain, so shower and thunderstorm chances will stick around for the first half of next weekend. Until then, enjoy this pleasant stretch of Fall weather in the coming days!