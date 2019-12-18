People work to clean up Monday night's storm damage in Scottsboro

People on Lee Street off Highway 72 in Scottsboro are still cleaning up Monday night's storm damage.

"It kind of broke my heart a little bit," said Gary Shavers as he recalled what it was like to see his home damaged.

Luckily for him, he wasn't there when it happened, but neighbors describe hearing a loud boom when the tree hit his home.

"The overhang, it tore all that off, put several holes in my roof," said Shavers.

There's also water damage throughout the house. Monday night for hours, crews worked to clean up his road and secure the dislocated power lines.

On Tuesday, Shavers' coworkers came to lend a hand with the rest of the cleanup. Steve Bolton worked from morning until dark.

"You're just supposed to, helping a fellow man out, nothing special," said Bolton.

There's still work to do and Shavers says he hopes to get everything fixed and move back in.

"It was hard to look at it and figure out what I'm going to do now, but it'll work out someway, somehow," said Shavers.

Shavers says he thinks the damage will run him about $12,000 and he doesn't have insurance to cover it.