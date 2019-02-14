Residents say speeding is out of control at Browns Valley Road in Guntersville

Residents who live near Browns Valley Road in Guntersville say speeding has gotten out of control.

One woman, Katie Gummerman, said her family has already lost two pets since living on this road, and she's not alone. She said she helped bury one of her neighbor's dogs last week, and she worries if drivers continue to speed along the road, more accidents are going to happen.

"Just sitting on my back porch, I've heard cars speeding by and a dog yelping," said Gummerman.

Residents said this is a serious problem. Gummerman said she's worried about her own family's safety.

"The school bus drops my daughter off right in front of the house, and she's in elementary school," said Gummerman.

Neighbors say they've seen police patrol the area, but Gummerman said the road needs more attention

"What's to say a kid's not going to get hit. Who knows? You never know," said Gummerman.