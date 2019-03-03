People still wait for Ditto Landing to open back up

Officials from Ditto Landing told WAAY 31 with the rain this weekend, it could be a few days until the water level begins to go down.

Wesley Terrell who works at the Hibbs Island Pit Stop normally goes to Ditto Landing most days.

"Fishing, fishing. Lots of times we'll take our bicycles from Alder Creek green way from where I live on Bailey Cove and we'll do a long all day bike ride to Ditto Landing," said Wesley Terrell.

However, since the consistent rain, his plans for activities have been put on hold for about 2 weeks. Terrell said in 2003 he remembers the Hobbs Island Pit Stop store being 2-3 feet under water from flooding. This time they prepared in case it happened again.

"The water came really close to coming over the road. We prepared for it. Dug trenches, filled like 80 sand bags to keep it from coming into the store," Terrell said.

WAAY 31 reached out to the Ditto Landing executive director Brandi Quick. She said based on projections there won't be a significant rise in water today. It'll stay steady and start to go down in a couple of days. After, they will announce the cleanup for trash and debris.

"Ditto is a semi attraction. People come here to get fishing supplies. We have our own supplies here, fishing supples. We cook our own barbecue here and are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner," Terrell said.

Terrell said with Ditto Landing being closed, Hobbs Island Pit Stop is losing customers.

"Since they closed the mountain going over Carl T, the traffic has increased. But with the bad weather when it's pouring down rain, who wants to pull over and stop?" Terrell said.

There's no exact date on when the clean up at Ditto Landing will begin, but people are already starting to pick up trash.