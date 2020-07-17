People stand in solidarity after a Huntsville protester gets egged

A video of a man throwing eggs at a local protester has been making its way around social media.

Remus Bowden, a local protester, said he has stood in front of the Honest Coffee Company in Downtown Huntsville every day for more than a month holding signs in protest of the Confederate monument at the Madison County Courthouse.

Friday he didn't stand alone.

"I was scrolling through Facebook and I saw a video of a man out here throwing eggs and screaming at protesters and immediately I just kind of hopped in my car and came out here," Abi Kunkle, who joined Bowden, said.

Kunkle was one of many standing with protester Bowden to support him Friday in his mission to get the Confederate statue moved elsewhere. On Thursday, an unidentified man threw eggs and yelled obscenities at Bowden as he stood protesting on Clinton Avenue. She said what happened to Bowden disturbed her.

"We do not need that kind of hatred here in Huntsville so that's why I came out here because I wanted to be out here to support the people out here who should not be getting egged for talking about peace and love," she said.

The residue from the eggs remains on the ground, and the incident is something Bowden said was scary, but not enough to make him stop protesting.

"The fact that they were thinking about it to actually execute that, but even so it still fuels me and encourages me and i got to keep fighting," Bowden said.

Bowden said he was touched by people caring enough to come stand in solidarity with him.

"Some who don't even know me showed up as a result of hearing about it so for me it's actually it's warming it's encouraging," he said.

Huntsville police did respond to the scene of the incident Thursday, but a report was never filed against the man so no further action was taken.